Where do you think Jordy stood on the decision to cancel Margies?

Between the shark bites and drama surrounding whether or not the Margaret River Pro should run, Jordy Smith decided to surf and produce two short edits.

An escape? A statement? A clip-stack? Just wanting some fun waves? Regardless of his reasoning for paddling out, it’s a shame Jordy-currently ranked 20th on the World Surf League’s Jeep Leaderboard-will not be able to unleash that rail work in some heats to move up a few spots. Safety first.