Jordy Smith Airs Into a Trash Can

Here’s a video of Jordy Smith airing into a fake trash can. It’s an unusual stunt to draw your attention to Letstalktrash.org, a South African organization that seems to be a creative agency dedicated to sustainability issues…but it’s mainly Jordy airing into a trash can.

The video brings up all sorts of good points about the massive challenges we face when it comes to ocean pollution (the idea of using an Italian yoga instructor to tell you important facts about pollution is probably a good idea, actually). It probably also would have been a good opportunity to point out the advancements being made in sustainable surfboards and alternative wetsuit materials, but maybe that’s nitpicking.

Anyway, here’s a video of Jordy Smith airing into a trash can.