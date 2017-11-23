Jordy Smith scored a pair of 13th-place finishes on the Tour’s European leg — not the momentum you want when you’re ranked third in the world and are heading to Pipeline to decide the world title. So Jordy went home to retired Tour-stop Lowers and found his spring again among hundreds of other surfers. Here’s what Jordy had to say about it:

“After a disappointing Europe leg I came home really bummed out. The waves were firing a day or two later at Lowers and the one thing that's always helped me get through disappointment is putting a lot of time in the water, so I posted up for Lowers the whole day and had a few epic surfs. I walked back up the trail that arvo feeling back on track and pumped for Hawaii.”