Last month O’Neill’s weekly dispatches from the North Shore brought quick-hitting action while the circus was in town, er, country. Now that the scaffoldings been disassembled and the Big Show dust has settled, O’Neill’s dropped a redux of “#HawaiiLive’s” greatest hits and unseen footage. From Jordy Smith’s unadulterated knifings at Pipeline, Eli Olson’s viral Outer Reef bomb and Brett Barley’s lofty punts, Team O’Neill fared rather well on the Seven Mile Miracle this winter.

The O'Neill team's most viral North Shore moments and unseen action from their Hawaiian sabbatical

