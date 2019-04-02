After watching Jordy Smith’s opening wave, which features a beautifully-executed hack-to-barrel combo, in his new edit above, a slight feeling of disappointment settles in. Not disappointment with Jordy (who tears apart this Snapper Rocks doppelganger in Africa as a warm up for the first stop on the 2019 ‘CT season), but disappointment with the fact that the sand at Snapper Rocks isn’t cooperating at present , meaning that we likely won’t see Smith work his point break magic this week on the Gold Coast. Sure, he’ll undoubtedly tear the top right off a Duranbah peak, but it just won’t be the same as if we’d been able to see him laying into searing turns all the way down the Superbank amid a pulsing swell.

Smith is going to be a beast at Snapper...if he gets to surf it, that is

