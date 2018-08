Barbados local Josh Burke shows how to do two of his home island’s staples right in his new edit, “Breadfruit in de Bowl.” Build a little fire on the beach, toss a breadfruit or two inside, then go surf chunky and rippable Soup Bowl for an hour while the exotic fruit cooks. After you’ve nailed a few airs, wallet-drops and tubes for a ripping edit, you’ve got a warm post-surf meal ready to eat.