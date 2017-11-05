Josh Hall is doing San Diego proud with his line of beautiful handshapes. The humble shaper comes from a long lineage — Skip Frye, Bird Huffman, Joe Roper, and Joel Tudor all played a part in influencing Hall when, as an 18-year-old, he picked up a planer and gave form to his own noseriders, twinnies, eggs, and more. Hall’s roots run deep, and as you’ll see with this friendly tour around his Bay Park compound, he’s intent on keeping his proud shaping heritage close to home.