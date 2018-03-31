Josh Mulcoy’s Selfie

North American barrel fixture Josh Mulcoy takes the ultimate selfie in his latest edit, “Bike Trip.” Watch Mulcoy ride a bike on a secluded beach while holding a surfboard under one arm and piloting a drone that’s filming him with the other–a 21st century Renaissance surfer. That’s not all though, Mulcoy manages to capture a barrel from two angles with no cameramen by utilizing pinnacle achievements of the technological age–no, not the vape pen and the spinner–the GoPro and the Soloshot. “Bike Trip” shows that Mulcoy can handle modern tech just as well as a foam ball and the lonely wedgie beach break he scored.