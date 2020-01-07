There’s no canvas quite like Cloudbreak. Whether the swell is 4 feet or 20 feet (or even bigger), this Fijian reef pass offers a special kind of wall that allows surfers to more or less do whatever they want with it. For Julian Wilson, after a disappointing year on the Championship Tour, Cloudbreak was the perfect place to cut loose and blow off some steam during an off-season 6-foot swell. For a couple of days, Wilson toyed with the nearly empty lineup: tight whips, long tubes, and snowboard-esque arcs on big, blue walls. Reminiscent of the surfing from Andy Iron and Shane Dorian at Cloudbreak in Dorian’s epic biopic, “The Blueprint”, this 3-minute clip is a reminder of just how masterful Wilson’s surfing can look in quality surf.