Julian Wilson is Clearly Ready to Throw the Jersey Back On

In a few weeks’ time, the ‘CT will, at long last, return to competition (given no COVID hiccups, that is). The first stop will take place at Narrabeen, where the world’s best will score some hopefully-good waves for our viewing pleasure. Looking in contention to put up a fight for the win on the men’s side of the draw, Julian Wilson recently scored a solid run of swell a wee bit north of Narrabeen on the Sunshine Coast. Click play to see how J-Dubs has been prepping for the upcoming event by slicing and dicing (and punting to the high heavens) along his home coastline.