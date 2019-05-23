There’s a revealing scene in the edit above, part of a new vlog offering from sometimes World Title contender Julian Wilson, where Wilson is driving to the contest site at Bells Beach and begins talking the viewer through the situation. You’d think that one of the best surfers in the world, about to compete on surfing’s biggest stage, would have something interesting to say about, I donno, the pressure they feel, their goals for the event/season, anything at all? “I’m excited…” Wilson offers instead without any detectable enthusiasm, “I always get really excited.”

Right…

There are a lot of surfers in the world who are incredibly exciting to watch in the water, but if there’s one thing that Wilson’s foray into vlogging proves, it’s that being a showman on a wave doesn’t necessarily make you compelling on land. Boilerplate soundbites in the car aside, this backstage pass into Wilson’s life shows him doing dad stuff with his infant daughter, successfully operating a grill, spreading vegemite on toast and wearing a scarf. There’s some surfing, too, but I’m pretty sure we saw all those clips about a month ago on Instagram.

In that way, “In Between” is actually the perfect name for Wilson’s vlog, as it features all the stuff happening between the interesting moments in the World Tour surfer’s life. The question, though, is whether or not that qualifies as entertainment.