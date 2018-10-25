For East Coast Surfers, the Outer Banks is Mecca; with Atlantic hurricane season or the annual Eastern Surfing Association Championships representing the catalyst for a yearly pilgrimage.

From his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida's Justin Quintal makes the plodding 10-hour drive North on I-95 then East on US-64 multiple times each season. The journey is often undertaken during the twilight hours, which undoubtedly lends even more religious (or hallucinogenic) connotations to the first view past the dunes of brown or emerald green overhead drainers detonating over one of Cape Hatteras's innumerable sand-bottom setups.

As the video above makes clear, the region is hallowed ground for Quintal as well as the many locals captured by North Florida lensmen Josh Hansbrough for the newest project from ocean-centric Ginger Beer brand Halyard. Follow along as Quintal, local OBXers and others (including fellow Floridian Cory Lopez and his brood) score pristine tunnels way out east in North Carolina.