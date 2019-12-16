Though he may now, officially, be called the world’s best longboarder, Justin Quintal has long been revered on the East Coast. Beyond being the winningest Vans Duct Tape Invitational competitor of all time, JQuinny’s prowess on all manner of craft has earned him admiration from Miami to Montauk. Still, months before he’d be known as a World Champion, he was also known for throwing one of the most esteemed and raging invitational longboard contests anywhere.

In late September, more than four dozen of the finest up-and-coming loggers descended upon Quintal’s home break, the Jacksonville Beach pier, for the second annual Loggerhead Classic. Similar to the Duct Tape contests that he’s dominated for the last decade, Quintal devised the Loggerhead as an invite-only format, extending invites to surfers who’ve caught his eye during his travels up and down the East Coast. In addition to styling big-board-enthusiasts from North Carolina, Virginia, New York and up and down the Atlantic coast of Florida, Duct Tape founding father Joel Tudor came to christen the event, lend his support and offer some intermittent color commentary–oh yeah, and to cheer on his son, Tosh, who was competing in the contest.

After a day of high-stakes styling (the prize purse included an invite to a 2020 Duct Tape Invitational, compliments of Papa Joel) in tricky, but typical-for-North-Florida nor’easter conditions, South Florida’s Mia Larson and Virginia Beach’s Parker Sawyer emerged from a crowded field to take first place in the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively. Yet, while the surfing action in the water was arguably some of the best logging one could find anywhere in the world, it’s the Loggerhead afterparty at Atlantic Beach’s Hotel Palms that’s earned legendary status.