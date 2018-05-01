Jyoti Walker is Outside the Bubble

Jyoti Walker isn’t necessarily a household name at the moment, and that’s because he holds a day job like you and I. But that apparently doesn’t stop him from getting ridiculously barreled at heavy Indonesian reef breaks. In the edit above, Walker’s seen threading wide-open funnel after wide-open funnel. For the first half, watch him weave his 4’11” twin-fin in and out of countless, tubing lefthanders; skip to minute four and see him go ham on a more normal board in absolutely pumping Nias conditions. Fellow stylish twin-finner Torren Martyn sent us this clip, so we knew it was worth a watch. Hit play and enjoy.