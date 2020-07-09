This is more than just another edit — this is a damn statement piece from Western Australia’s Kael Walsh. If it’s not the edit of the year, it’s definitely the best montage to drop since COVID lockdowns. At 20-years-old, Walsh is taking the Noa Deane approach, giving the bird to organized competition and spending the majority of his time hunting down perfect waves, trying new tricks, and putting out quality content like the one above, from a bunch of swells in West Oz and a couple strikes to Indo. Created in collaboration with Wade Carroll, “Soft Serve” melds a variety of music with some creative cuts, and most importantly, 12 minutes of banger clips. It’s the sort of edit that immediately elevates a surfer from a rising star to fully arrived. “Soft Serve” has it all: full rail gouges, full rotes, flips and 8-foot slabs. And just when you think it can’t get much more impressive, it ends with a Skelton Bay-esque rightander that’s (literally) like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

If you’re gonna watch one edit this week, make sure it’s this one.