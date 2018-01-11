Watch Kael Walsh in “Benedict”

Not your average Western Australian regularfoot

Maybe it’s because he grew up close to the heart of Western Australia’s wine region, but Kael Walsh’s nonchalant swerve and low-hanging hands are of a man used to swirling glasses of Margaret River Cabernet and negotiating the below-sea-level, dredging beachbreaks of Southwest Oz. In the edit above, the eighteen-year-old Yallingup native gives us a look at his beloved, surf-drenched home coastline. There’s North Point, a bunch of local beachies, and what in the hell is that at the 33-second mark? That thing is Namibia-esque! Filmed by Myles Carroll, this clip features Walsh going ham at funneling wedges, slabby points and J-Bay–just for good measure.