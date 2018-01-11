Watch Kael Walsh in “Benedict”

Maybe it’s because he grew up close to the heart of Western Australia’s wine region, but Kael Walsh’s nonchalant swerve and low-hanging hands are of a man used to swirling glasses of Margaret River Cabernet and negotiating the below-sea-level, dredging beachbreaks of Southwest Oz. In the edit above, the eighteen-year-old Yallingup native gives us a look at his beloved, surf-drenched home coastline. There’s North Point, a bunch of local beachies, and what in the hell is that at the 33-second mark? That thing is Namibia-esque! Filmed by Myles Carroll, this clip features Walsh going ham at funneling wedges, slabby points and J-Bay–just for good measure.