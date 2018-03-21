Western Australian surfers possess a raw power. Taj Burrow, Jack Robinson, Jay Davies, Ry Craike and a slew of others from the region are equally skilled in heavy barrels, tossing the power and punting the airs. Kael Walsh’s latest edit “Zond” shows that he’s the latest among the talented WA lineage that can do it all. The multifaceted 18 year-old tuberides, throws it on rail and into the flats with a confidence and style well beyond his years.