What’s not to love about a punchy beachbreak? Hollow sections, ramps, the nice sandy bottom. Maybe there’s an occasional close-out or five but who cares? Kai Hing doesn’t. In fact, he happens to score a fun warm-watered one in Central America with enough tubes and punt-able end sections to fill an edit with. Hit play above to see why “Kai Hing Loves Beach Breaks”, the latest drop from Metal Neck mastermind Matt Tromberg.

