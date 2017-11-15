Within the last decade, the surveillance community has tested new means to identify people, including “gait signature,” which uses computer analytics to figure out who you are based on the way you walk. Filmmaker Shane Fletcher’s high-contrast, ‘crushed blacks’ opener for Still Splashing, the extra footage from Kai Hing’s breakthrough Telos trip in 2016, leaves Hing featureless under the cover of Indonesian barrels. And yet, this kid has an aggressive style that we recognize as pure Kai, from his wet mop of hair to his toes. Hing is currently out of the water after tearing his MCL, but once he’s back splashing, the 20-year-old’s surf fingerprint will only get easier to spot.