Close your eyes for a second and think of the wave you’d most like to surf right now. You got it? Ok, now press play on the edit above and see if that’s not it right there on the screen. Kai Hing took a little trip down to Mexico in search of some dream-worthy runners and found no shortage of gorgeous walls to weave up and down (and occasionally several feet over). And when he wasn’t busy getting tubed and tearing up those faces, he could most readily be found eating cereal in grainy black and white film. Hey, worked for Slater, didn’t it?

There may be nothing in this world finer than a good Mexican point break

