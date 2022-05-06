Kai Lenny Works on His Air Game....For Big Waves

Kai Lenny has achieved pretty much every major milestone associated with charging massive waves. But that ain’t enough for the Maui trailblazer. Doing massive airs on even more massive waves is next on his to-do list, and in the latest episode of “Life of Kai”, Lenny travels to Jackson Hole Wyoming, Bali and Waco, Texas to hone his above-the-lip game with the hopes of translating his skills to waves the size of apartment buildings. Hit play to see Kai morph into a big-wave aerialist.