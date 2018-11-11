Hit play to watch Kahana Kalama put Bing Surfboards’ new model, “The Cypress,” through the paces at Ulus in the most chill surf edit you’ll watch today, “Villa 4.”

According to Bing, “The Cypress is your every day groveler that performs in a range of conditions. It has a slightly wider nose, wide point forward, a longer rail line, and characteristics found in our fish designs. This combination equates to easy entry into waves with direct speed down the line. A wide squashtail helps get through flat spots where the slightly increased rocker compared to our twin-fins allows the Cypress to perform off the lip and in power turns.”

SURFER Magazine and our friends at Bing Surfboards happen to be giving a Cypress away right now. To enter, click here.

For more from Bing Surfboards, click here.

Filmed by Evan Schell.