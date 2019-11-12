Rumors swirl throughout the small fishing village of Nazaré that Kai Lenny would occasionally stroke out to sea wearing nothing but flippers to tempt fate at the break’s giant hellish peaks. It defies belief when you hear such things. Then, this video of Kalani Lattanzi emerges. It’s Lattanzi, a Brazilian charger, throwing himself, quite literally, over the ledge of waves reaching the 20-foot realm. What? Why? Who can say. Religious tradition says that the Virgin Mary performed a miracle in Nazaré centuries ago, preventing the horse of a nobleman from careening over a seaside cliff, sparing their lives. Perhaps that tradition needs to be updated to include Lattanzi.