Kamalei Alexander, Teva Dexter and Jesse Johnson spent a session trading off twin fins and a camera at a tropical right-hander. Hit play and watch the three friends draw smooth lines on chunky waves in the edit above. The freewheeling and lo-fi vibe of “Introduction” is sure to cause a little travel fever.

Alexander has been shaping some beautiful boards under the Modern Hawaiian Collective label lately, give them a browse here.