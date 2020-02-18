In 2015, when Kanoa Igarashi qualified for the World Tour, he was still an uber-talented Huntington Beach grom with a lot of work to do if he was to keep up with the best surfers in the world. But work he did. Rather than rest on his small-wave strengths and spend his off-seasons in California, Igarashi moved to Portugal part-time to work on improving himself in barreling surf and long points. The time spent in Portugal not only has transformed Igarashi’s surfing but it’s also given him a freaky ability to stack an insane amount of clips in a short amount of time. “Freedom”, Iagarashi’s newest edit above, was filmed over the quick span of a month and features 13-minutes worth of A-grade footage.

In just a few short years, Igarashi has gone from scraping by on tour to being ranked number six in the world, his best performances last year happening in firing Keramas and J-Bay — waves that previously exposed flaws in his surfing. No longer just a small-wave wizard, Igarashi spent all of last year as a full-blown world title contender. Judging from the surfing he’s been doing since, no reason to think his status will change in 2020.

