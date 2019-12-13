Is there currently a cooler surfer than Karina Rozunko? The 20-something San Clemente logger rides longboards perfectly. And with a keen sense of fashion, as well as an authentic creative streak, Rozunko’s emerged as a sort of Kim Gordon/Kathleen Hanna-esque figure in the burgeoning and youthful alt-surf movement currently emanating from southern California.

The new edit “Doll Riot” finds Rozunko, ever-so-stylish in and out of the water, flawlessly sliding and uninhibitedly creating in front of the lens of alt-surf auteur Jimmy Jazz. While OG surf-individualist Ozzy Wrong makes an appearance (and helped create some cool embossed-label titles for the film), the short is all Rozunko; a fitting example of why she’s one of the most magnetic young surfers today.