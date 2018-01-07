Keanu Asing’s Rollercoaster 2017 Season

Did you miss Keanu on last year’s ‘CT Tour? If so, you’re gonna love the 2018 season. Asing requalified for the big boys tour at the end of the season in a dramatic, rollercoaster Hawaiian campaign. This charming video shows Asing work through adversity in the last qualifying events of the year, while also showing off the skills that earned him on a shot on the biggest stage in the first place. Congrats to Keanu, who we’re all looking forward to seeing back on the big stage.