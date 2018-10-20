If there were ever an edit to convince you that maybe, just maybe, you should start charging just a tad bit harder, it’s this one. In the video above, 21-year-old Sheldon Simkus goes for broke in huge, hollow fare with total aplomb. The young Gold Coast native filmed the entire thing in Indo and along his home coastline at the beginning of this year before he turned 21–hence the apt title, “Twenty”. Click play and enjoy three minutes of envious tube-time.