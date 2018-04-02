New Zealand’s young ripper Kehu Butler just dropped a new edit called, “Mahi.” For most people, the word “mahi” probably brings fish tacos to mind, but not for Butler. According to Google Translator, “Mahi” is the Maori word for “process.” Between the blown tails, barrels and gym footage in the edit above, it looks like this proud Maori shredder is dedicated to the process–or mahi–of progressing his surfing. Edited by Billy Lee-Pope.