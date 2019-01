New Zealander Kehu Butler may hail from the land of lefts, but the regularfoot’s forehand approach to bottomed-out pits and ramp sections has not suffered one bit from the long points his home offers. Hit play to watch the young Kiwi thread tubes from blue to sand-sucking brown and blow some tail in his new edit, “Te Kehukehu”.

