For some, style is a slippery little minx. Try as you might to look casual during a bottom turn or keep a quiet upper body when you lay into a turn, you still can’t help looking at least somewhat like a spaz, disobedient limbs doing whatever the hell they please. But then there are the blessed few who have the opposite relationship with their appendages and couldn’t look awkward on a wave if they tried. Such is the case with Kelia Moniz, whose longboarding can only be described as consummate beauty on the water. Press play above to see her walk up and down her board all over Noosa with style to burn.