Teton Gravity Research's film "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" is available digitally now! You can download from iTunes here as well as several other media outlets. To learn more about the film’s digital release, visit Teton Gravity Research‘s site.

This week SURFER will be featuring several outtakes from Slater’s interview in celebration of the film’s digital release. Each clip will touch on the complexities of the relationship the two World Champions had.

In the raw outtake from the film above, Slater tells how Irons’ intense competitive drive drew a crowd. “He wanted to rip people’s heads off and throw them at you,” Slater said.