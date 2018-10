The 11x World Champ is rapping out with popular podcaster

Stop what you’re doing right now and tune in to Joe Rogan’s podcast to watch/listen to Kelly Slater go off-the-cuff with the modern man’s Oprah Winfrey. Titles, Andy, Flat Earthers, conspiracy theories, Baywatch, injuries, weed, weird boards, etc.-what will the GOAT talk about? Let’s hope he tackles all of the above.

Watch live above or by clicking here.