It’s been a great winter so far on the North Shore. Pipeline’s been cranking all month long and the local specialists have been absolutely scoring. Seven time Pipe Master Kelly Slater even wrangled a few and is looking fully charged for Tour life. Hit play to watch the champ and some of the most talented Pipeline surfers in the world thread a whole lotta picturesque tubes in “The Longest Mile” above.
Featuring Kelly Slater, Makua Rothman, Billy Kemper, Benji Brand, Eli Olson, Danny Fuller, Tyler Newton, Barron Mamiya, Jamie O’Brien, Mark Healey, Kaimana Henry and more.
Filmed and edited by Ryan Moss.
