It’s been a great winter so far on the North Shore. Pipeline’s been cranking all month long and the local specialists have been absolutely scoring. Seven time Pipe Master Kelly Slater even wrangled a few and is looking fully charged for Tour life. Hit play to watch the champ and some of the most talented Pipeline surfers in the world thread a whole lotta picturesque tubes in “The Longest Mile” above.

