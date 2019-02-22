Is The Surf Ranch a cold-water surf destination? Sure looks like it in the edit above. Kai Lenny, Dusty Payne, F-1 racing lord Lewis Hamilton and the GOAT himself recently spent the day at the WSL Surf Ranch recently, slotting themselves into man-made, surprisingly frigid tubes. During the middle of winter, the pool water can drop to itself a frosty 44 degrees, which is probably the reason Slater chose the step-off approach at the 1:12 mark. Which makes me wonder: why not whip in some of the world’s best aerialists into that section on the regular? Call it cheating, fake surfing, whatever — it would be damn entertaining. I smell a 1080 in there–whenever the water warms back up in Lemoore.

Kai Lenny, Kelly Slater and Dusty Payne partake in a frigid surf sesh at the Surf Ranch while donning gloves and booties

