Last year the perpetually positive and widely traveled surfer Kepa Acero broke his neck surfing his beloved Mundaka. After his accident Acero was asked if he was afraid to go back to Mundaka. In true surfer fashion and one who is undeterred from a never-ending quest for good waves, Acero answered, “There is nothing I want more than to return to Mundaka and paddle the same wave in which I damaged myself and be back in the green room again.”

After a year of healing, Acero has made-good on his answer and has returned to Mundaka. The clip above is his first proper barrel since his injury. Good friend, and one of the surfers who helped save Acero after his accident, Natxo Gonzalez, trades waves with Acero at Mundaka as well. Welcome back Kepa Acero!

Filmed and edited by: Isio Noya

Water film by: Edu Bartolome