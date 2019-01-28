The San Clemente shredder knows how to sniff out a ramp and tube

In Kevin Schulz’ new edit, “Coupla,” it becomes very apparent that the San Clemente shredder knows his way around a ramp. He’ll race towards a closeout at full-speed, unconcerned with the ankle-punishing flats. He’ll also manufacture an air on a gutless section that most would eye as something to pump through.

Schulz spends equal time under the lip too, threads some icy East Coast tubes and warm-water barrels. Hit play to watch Schulz score more than a “coupla” fun ones in his new edit above.

