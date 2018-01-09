Kevin Schulz in Home & Away

The lesson is this: befriend a Canadian. Who knows what gems they might be secretly holding in their back pocket. As is the case for San Clemente goofyfoot Kevin Schulz. He became good friends with Canadian and former Surfing Magazine intern Scotty Sherin five years ago, and for Kevin’s hospitality, Scotty in return invited Kevin to his homeland and dialed him into some of East Coast Canada’s best bolder-lined left points. Frigid no doubt, but completely empty. That is the “Away” part of this edit. The “Home” part shows Kevin mixing up grabs at Lower Trestles and San Clemente pier, including that lofty stalefish at the 1:10 mark. Plus, there’s some Newport Beach footage from last summer thrown in for good measure.