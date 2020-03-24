For the last five or so years San Clemente’s Kevin Schulz bolts for the Maritimes whenever the conditions align. Or at least whenever Logan Landry calls him and tells him to get his ass on an airplane. In “Wish I Was In Heaven”, filmed and edited by Canadian videographer Tom Terrell just a week before Canada closed its border to all non-residents, Schulz and Landry trade rippable left bowls without another sole around. At first glance, you might wonder where everyone is. But then you realize Schulz and Landry are literally surfing while it’s snowing — decked in rubber from head to toe. Ever tried a full-rev in a 5 mil, boots and gloves? Yeah, didn’t think so. It’s hard enough just to stand up when it’s that cold. Click play to watch Schulz slice through the frigid northeast like it’s just another day at the Lowers left.