Teton Gravity Research's film "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" is available digitally now! You can download from iTunes here as well as several other media outlets. To learn more about the film’s digital release, visit Teton Gravity Research‘s site.

In making "Andy Irons: Kissed by God," the directors Steve and Todd Jones accumulated hours of emotional interview footage of Andy's arch-rival, 11x World Champion Kelly Slater telling all. As Slater sat down for the camera and gave his personal perspective behind professional surfing’s arguably greatest rivalry, both laughs and tears were had.

After whittling down Slater’s interview footage for the documentary, the directors realized they still had plenty of fascinating stories left over.

This week SURFER will be featuring several outtakes from Slater’s interview in celebration of the film’s digital release. Each clip will touch on the complexities of the relationship the two World Champions had.

In the outtake above, Slater shares how he feels Irons possessed the same magic that Tom Curren had-making them both seem unbeatable. In the outtake below, Slater talks about their love/hate relationship. To watch more raw outtakes from Andy Irons: Kissed by God, click here.