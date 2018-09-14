Teton Gravity Research’s film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” is available digitally now! You can download from iTunes here as well as several other media outlets. To learn more about the film's digital release, visit Teton Gravity Research's site.

This week SURFER will be featuring several outtakes from Slater's interview in celebration of the film's digital release. Each clip will touch on the complexities of the relationship the two World Champions had.

In the raw outtake above, Slater explains how he wishes Andy was able to be public about his decision to go to rehab and how there were forces stopping that from happening.