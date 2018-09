Watch Alex Knost and Ellis Ericson take their weird board trip down south to a right point racetrack in the edit above. Ericson’s chine-railed stubby board, with what appears to be a Greenough inspired paddle fin, seems to fly like a Baja Pallid Bat out of hell.

“Damage Frito” will make you want to excavate the strangest assemblage of foam and fiberglass you can find and head to Baja to draw some eccentric lines of your own.