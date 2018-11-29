When it comes to huge waves, "The nerves never stop but you just go"

At the last minute, Koa Rothman gets dealt a wild card to the Jaws Challenge. Rothman scores a firing Pipe session before island hopping over to Maui for the contest. Watch the charger discuss the nerves experienced when surfing Pe’ahi as he packs several c02 cartridges, a leash as thick as a power line, extra pairs of underwear (’cause if any wave is going to cause a surfer to dirty theirs, it’s Jaws), and, of course, a big ass gun into his 10’+ boardbag.

From the challenging paddle-out process at Jaws to the waves that got him to the event’s final, the latest, “This is Livin'” is a ride-along with Rothman during the 48 hour run of wild swell that plowed into Hawaii earlier this week.

Scroll below for more “This is Livin'” episodes.

For even more episodes of “This is Livin’,” click here.