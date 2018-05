Rothman and crew lives it up on Tavarua in the next "This is Livin'"

The swell starts to pulse in Fiji, so Rothman, Nathan Florence, Ivan Florence, Billy Kemper, and Koa Smith load up the boat and head to Cloudbreak. After scoring dreamy left-handed tubes all day long, there’s not much else to do but lounge around the Tavarua resort--not that there’s much wrong with that. Then it’s off for the next “This is Livin'” adventure.