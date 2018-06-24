On a beautiful summer day in Koa Rothman’s neighborhood, the normally flat season on the North Shore occasionally bumps with a novelty pulse, enough for Rothman to score barrels when there shouldn't be any.

After a post-surf lunch at the legendary Pupukea Grill, a place filmmaker Etienne Aurelius claims is “the most impactful food truck in the f–king world,” Rothman books a ticket to Namibia. Which leads to an incredibly informative and efficient demonstration on how to pack for a surf trip halfway around the world.

To see how Koa spends the dog days of summer with no waves, watch the episode below.