The beautiful (yet terrifying) left that is Teahupoo often steals the show when it comes to waves in Tahiti. But as you’ll see in the latest episode of “This is Livin’,” there are a plethora of other world-class waves surrounding the South Pacific island and many places to explore when the waves go flat. Press play and let Hawaii’s hard-charging, ever-traveling Koa Rothman give you a tour of what to do when The End of the Road is just not doing its thing.