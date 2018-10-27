Koa Rothman and his merry band of tube hunters aren’t ones to sleep on a swell with big barrel potential. Not even when there’re are waves peppering the seven mile miracle that is their home. So when the charts began to show a late season swell bound for Teahupo’o, the crew of North Shore chargers hopped on a plane to score it. And that they did, as seen above, in the latest, “This is Livin.'”
Teahupo’o Spits on Koa Rothman and Friends
North Shore chargers leave waves behind at home and strike to Tahiti
