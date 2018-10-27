Koa Rothman and his merry band of tube hunters aren’t ones to sleep on a swell with big barrel potential. Not even when there’re are waves peppering the seven mile miracle that is their home. So when the charts began to show a late season swell bound for Teahupo’o, the crew of North Shore chargers hopped on a plane to score it. And that they did, as seen above, in the latest, “This is Livin.'”