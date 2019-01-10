In the latest “This is Livin’,” Koa Rothman damages his head in more ways than one. First he bonks his noggin on Pipeline’s reef. Luckily he passes a loosely given concussion test by Mark Healey, a man also well acquainted with Pipe’s jagged bottom. Later, Koa voices the pains of a lingering hangover. Forget the hair of the dog, Koa treats the pain by chilling with girls on the beach and a sponge session. Not before taking in traditional Hawaiian culture and mingling with royalty at the DaHui Backdoor Shootout’s opening ceremony. Hit play to watch Koa’s most recent North Shore exploits whilst waiting for Pipeline to fire for the Shootout.

Koa bonks his head on Pipe's reef, mingles with Hawaiian royalty and much more

