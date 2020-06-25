San Clemente might breed more surf talent than any other town in America. Which makes sense, considering Lower Trestles is the most rippable and consistent peak in the country, and it’s where Kolohe Andino, Griffin Colapinto, Ian Crane, and a near endless list of up-and-comers learned and continue to fine-tune their craft. In this edit, the latest from Ian Crane’s Beach Head, the aforementioned SC crew (plus adopted son Yadin Nicol and HB’s Brett Simpson), go absolutely mad during a solid May swell. This is the closest thing the ocean has to a jam-style skate session, with the crew one-upping one another wave after wave. Edits like this are a great reminder why Lowers should be back on the Championship Tour ASAP…whenever it may presume.