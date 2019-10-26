Alt boards. Long hair. A Black Sabbath thrash track.

Everything about this 3-minute clip of 21-year-old Kolton Sullivan from Capo Beach, California, appears to belong to a bygone era. Like Sullivan should have grown up with Jay Adams, Tony Alva and the rest of the Zephr skateboard team in the 70’s. Or at least with Matt Archbold in the 80’s.

Whether he’s riding a standard thruster or an alt-craft shaped by surfer/shaper Tyler Warren, Sullivan lays down mean Archy-esque snaps, pops powerful straight airs and packs big Mex pits. His surfing is unique, something different. And it’s very much worth a few minutes of your time.